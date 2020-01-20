Clarification on deployment ban by Philippines

The visiting Philippines’ Presidential Advisor on Overseas Filipino Workers, Abdullah Mamao, held a meeting with Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah on Sunday to discuss ties between the Philippines and Kuwait, following the decision by Manila to impose a total ban on labor deployment to Kuwait.

Praising Kuwait for the legal procedures the country has taken to address the issue, ahead of a meeting between officials from both countries scheduled for next month, Mamao clarified on the deployment ban imposed by his country.

He said that the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) issued Advisory Number 04 Series of 2020, signed by Administrator Bernardo P. Olalia, on 16 January to clarify that the decision on the total deployment ban of Filipino workers to Kuwait is as follows: “Further to POEA Governing Board Resolution (GBR) No. 4 Series of 2020 issued on Jan 15, 2020 imposing a ban on the deployment of all overseas Filipino workers bound for Kuwait, except skilled workers and professionals who are categorized as balik-manggagawa, all concerned parties are hereby informed that overseas employment certificates (OECs) for all category of workers, except domestic workers or household service workers, bound for Kuwait [and] issued prior to the issuance of the above-cited GBR dated Jan 15, 2020 shall be valid for deployment.”