Clinical trial of new coronavirus drug in China

China has reportedly administered a new antiviral drug, ‘Remdesivir’ to the first batch of patients infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) which has so far killed over 500 in that country.

Revealing this , the head of the drug’s clinical trial program, Cao Bin, said during a press conference in China that the Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Health Commission and the National Medical Products Administration, had given approval to the tests.

In the first batch of clinical trials, Remdesivir will be given to 761 infected patients, said Bin.

The new antiviral drug has been developed by the US-based pharmaceutical company, Gilead Sciences, and has shown to have good effect against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) coronavirus in previous experiments on cells and animals.