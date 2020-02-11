Cold wave seizes Kuwait

A severe cold wave is sweeping through Kuwait with meteorologists predicting a significant drop in temperature during the next few days.

Minimum temperature in the evenings is expected to drop sharply and dawn temperature on Tuesday and Wednesday is forecast to be 2 degrees to below zero degrees Celsius in desert areas.

The impact of the cold air mass over the country is expected to remain until next Thursday. Since Sunday, the cold air mass accompanied by strong northwest winds that sometimes reached over 40kmph caused the temperature to drop to 14 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the temperature is expected to be moderate with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 8 degrees Celsius.