Constitutional suspicions surrounding my grilling, reveals Minister Aseeri

Aseeri said the Constitutional Court issued in 2006 a decision stating that the points of the grilling must be clear and specific to enable the grilled to prepare to discuss the grilling and make his case.

Aseeri made the remarks in her speech at the National Assembly’s ordinary session on Tuesday, while discussing the interpellation presented by Al-Damkhi. She confirmed that this grilling did not adhere to this interpretative decision of the Constitutional Court, nor did it specify or clarify most of the facts on which the grilling must be based on. She stated that she had sent a request to the griller to inquire and clarify some vague articles and unclear meanings, expressing great regret that the griller MP failed to make any clarifications.

She said that her personal opinions she had made expressed before assuming the ministerial portfolio did not constitute any violation of the articles of the constitution. She explained that the Ministry of Social Affairs is responsible for the care and assistance of the vulnerable groups in society, including needy families, divorced women, widows and persons with disabilities, saying that the grilling should be concerning the needs of those groups. She thanked the griller MP for giving her the opportunity to stand in front of the National Assembly and shed light on Ministry of Social Affairs and its responsibilities.