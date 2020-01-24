Construction of new airport project proceeding to schedule

The Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development Khaled Mahdi, accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Public Works Ismail Al-Failakawi, conducted an inspection tour of ongoing work for the new airport. Following the visit, Al Failakawi announced that work at the project was proceeding as planned and to schedule. He added that the new airport project will be completed by August 2022.

“There are no obstacles facing the project, as work is currently being done in cooperation and coordination with the contractor, consultant and the Supreme Council for Planning to remove any obstacles,” said Al-Failakawi. He explained that the project is going According to the schedule, there is no delay, as the completion rate was 26.9 percent.

He pointed out that the airport project is an important link in the development works being undertaken to achieve the strategic New Kuwait 2035 plan. Adding that the Ministry of Public Works is responsible for implementing the airport project, he revealed that second package for the airport project has been recommended for award at the lowest prices, and we are awaiting the final approval from concerned authorities.

For his part, Mahdi said, “Today, we took an inspection of project development to assess whether it was proceeding as per the timetable set for it, and if it had been able to overcome the challenges faced by it.” He added, “I am happy to note that it is progressing to schedule and that the project had successfully overcome many of the challenges that it faced.”

Elaborating on the project, Mahdi said the project is an architectural masterpiece at the international level and that it would become an iconic architecture as it contains complex engineering and architectural works in addition to being completed on schedule and according to the project management standards. He pointed out that during his previous visit he had been briefed about several challenges that the project faced, which have now been overcome through the efforts of the Ministry of Public Works and the contractors working on the project.

equipment that works with it.

He added that according to the project timetable, the airport is scheduled to be completed in 2022 at a total cost of KD1.3 billion dinars. Regarding the total labor force required for implementing the project, Mahdi said that it would take around 11,000 workers with various specialties to complete the project, He added that currently there are 6,900 workers, including 169 Kuwaitis, working on the project. He explained that when completed the facilities and services offered at the new airport will be according to the highest international standards and that it would increase the capacity to 25 million passengers annually.