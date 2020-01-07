Coops ready to cope with any emergency

Chairperson of the Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies (UCCS), Meshaal Al-Sayyar, has said that societies under the union are fully geared to meet any emergency, with regard to food stocks and supplies, in the event of any hostilities breaking out in the region.

In a press statement, Al-Sayyar disclosed that a communiqué has been issued to cooperative societies to prepare for any eventuality and to stock up with food supplies for the next six months. He added that relevant government authorities, headed by the Ministry of Commerce, are coordinating with the union to provide a warehouse to any cooperative society, which does not have one, for the storage of basic commodities in anticipation of any emergency.

Al-Sayyar confirmed that ample supplies of food and other basic commodities were available with UCCS and that there was absolutely no need for consumers to panic and to hoard food.