Coronavirus: How to prevent it from spreading

The outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus, named nCoV, has reached the UAE, here’re some tips on tackling the infection

A part of the family of coronaviruses that causes infections, ranging from the common cold to the deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), the novel coronavirus, nCoV has put public health authorities across the world on high alert.

After reported cases of nCoV in Dubai, Dr. Wael Elamin, Consultant Microbiologist and Infection Control Doctor at King’s College Hospital London Dubai, explains how best to protect yourself and prevent the spread of the virus.

The spread of Coronavirus in Wuhan

In 1968 Coronaviruses were first discovered. They are a common cause of the common cold. About 10-20 percent of patients with symptoms of common cold is due to a coronavirus.

In 2003 we had a new strain of coronavirus, which was known as the SARS coronavirus. In 2012 we had another strain called the MERS.

But this is a new strain that hasn’t been previously identified in patients with respiratory tract infections.

Symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV)

It behaves very much like the coronaviruses that were discovered previously but we are waiting for more data. Although, there are some different symptoms in groups of patients. Predominantly the elderly, who would have severe respiratory tract infection.

Difference between common cold symptoms from that of virus

If you have visited China over the past 14 days of your presentation with symptoms of lower respiratory tract infection such as cough and difficulty in breathing, you should consult your nearest health provider. Try to look for epidemiological links.

Symptoms of cold are very common at this time of the year. People should look for reasonable explanation. Not all patients with common cold will need to go to a hospital but those with concerns should always consult with their healthcare provider.

Treatment for nCoV

There is no treatment available for coronavirus. People with severe symptoms will be provided with supportive treatment as necessary and required by the healthcare provider.

Prevention from Spreading of the virus

Certain airports including airports in the UAE have started screening programs, based on temperature monitoring, for passengers returning from China.

Once a patient is identified as at risk they will be dealt with public health authorities for the Wuhan coronavirus.

With regard to infection control, and this applies to all infections, maintaining good hygiene in terms of clean hands is necessary. Make sure you wash your hands for more than 20 seconds or keep a sanitizing alcohol gel handy and use it as often as you should. And use a tissue when you sneeze and bin it immediately.

– Dr. Wael Elamin, Consultant Microbiologist and Infection Control Doctor at King’s College Hospital London Dubai

When children show symptoms of respiratory infection

The respiratory viruses circulating in the UAE are seasonal. In the winter season, normally we see an increase in influenza A and B. when spring arrives; we see a little bit more of rhinovirus. The respiratory syncytial virus continues throughout the year.

The influenza virus, rhinovirus, and the respiratory syncytial virus are circulating as usual. So if a child is unwell, they are likely to have what is common. It is less likely for any of these children to be suffering from any of the coronaviruses.

Most of them are self-resolving and would not require antibiotic treatment unless they have severe symptoms of pneumonia, as assessed by a clinician in a hospital.

Advice to people

This is a novel coronavirus and we have very little knowledge about and how it behaves. It is very important to treat all illnesses equally with due diligence and try and avoid catching any of them. All of them could be risky for particular groups of patients. One is not more dangerous than others. All of them should have a similar weighting in terms of trying to prevent catching them.

The only virus that we have vaccination for at the moment is influenza. It is strongly recommended that all people get their influenza vaccine as it reduces both the severity of the illness and the chances of catching the disease. This is the only one that’s preventable and is probably, if not more, risky than the coronaviruses.

Source- Gulf News