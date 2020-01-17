Court acquits citizen of manslaughter

A Kuwaiti citizen accused of beating a compatriot to death has been acquitted by the Court of Appeals, which upheld the verdict issued earlier by the Court of First Instance.

The Public Prosecution, which had charged the citizen of deliberately beating to death the deceased with a metal object, failed to produce convincing evidence.

The case file shows that both citizens had got into a fist-fight over car-parking space near their residence and this led to the suspect beating the victim with a metal object causing him to sustain critical injuries. The victim was moved to the intensive care unit of a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The defendant’s lawyer, Attorney En’am Haider, argued that allegation against her client was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt, according to Article 152 of the Penal Code. She said her client was legitimately defending himself in the course of the fight in line with Article 32 of the Penal Code, which states that it is not a crime for anybody to defend his life, money, property or life of others. She explained that such a situation only occurs when a person faces danger.