Court confirms punishment on Kuwaiti for bribery

A lower court decision to sentence a female Kuwaiti employee of the Ministry of Health to three years and four months in prison and fine her KD8,000 for soliciting bribe from a patient in order to set a surgery appointment with a visiting doctor, has been upheld by the Court of Cassation presided over by Judge Ahmed Al-Ajeel.

The accused was reportedly caught red-handed while receiving a bribe amounting to KD4,000 from a patient in return for facilitating a surgery appointment with a visiting doctor. Appearing or the plaintiff, Attorney Mona Al-Arbash, said she would now take the case to the Civil Court to ensure adequate compensation to her client, as treatment is a right guaranteed by the Constitution and does not need any mediation.