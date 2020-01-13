Court fines company for selling fake products

A cosmetic and accessories company has been fined KD1,500 and closed for two weeks, on the orders of Judge Mohammad Al-Dousari of the Misdemeanor Court, who also referred the case to the civil circuit.

The court found the company guilty of deceiving customers and other retailers by selling fake eyelashes using the brand name of another company selling original. The company was also accused of possessing a large quantity of imitation eyelashes which were intended to be sold as the original brand. Lawyer Sakina Al-Muslim representing the original brand name owners said the fake company violated the law for control of commercial fraud, as well as the law overseeing trade in goods and services and craft work and determining its prices.

She also submitted a memorandum and a portfolio of documents that included an extract from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stating that the trademark imitated by the accused belongs to her clients and requested that the defendant be punished for being the cause for great material damages to her client.