Court hears horrifying details of murder of OFW

First session of the Criminal Court hearing into the recent brutal murder of Filipino Overseas Worker Jeanelyn Villavende by her employer listened in shock to the horrifying details of the murder.

The case of the OFW, which has strained relations between the Philippines and Kuwait and led to a total ban on deployment of Filipino domestic helpers to Kuwait, has made headlines in media around the world. The Public Prosecutor has charged two persons, a citizen and his wife, with the murder, which the two have denied.

On Wednesday, the court heard that the main defendant, the wife, had violently assaulted the victim on numerous occasions using her hand and legs, as well as various household utensils and equipment, to inflict injuries all over the victim’s body.

For nearly two months, prior to the domestic helper succumbing to death, the defendant had assaulted the victim. The investigating officer in his report stated that on the day of the worker’s death, the defendant had again hit, kicked and attacked her violently before locking her up in the dressing room on the first floor. The husband, a co-accused, found the victim lying on the floor and took her to the local health center with his wife, who covered the bruise marks on the victim using makeup and dressed her up in clothes so as to cover other injuries.

The Public Prosecutor concluded his arguments by demanding the imposition of the maximum penalties on the defendants, which amount to death penalty in Kuwait.