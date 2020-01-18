Criminal Court pronounces Kuwait’s largest fine in history

The Criminal Court has sentenced a director from Jahra Municipality, who is absconding and is considered a fugitive from justice, and a Syrian expatriate to 7 years imprisonment with hard labor and a fine, which is the largest in Kuwait’s history, of KD 740 million. The court also ordered the two to return a sum of KD370 million they had pilfered from the state, bringing the total amount the two have to repay the state to over KD1.1 billion.

The director is accused of tampering with the land licensing system of the municipality and issuing licenses for several pockets of land in Sabbiya and Salmi areas for quarry purposes to concerned companies, and later canceling them in a manner that was not apparent to auditors and inspectors.

The pockets of land in question involved were about 400,000 square meters area divided into four plots, and another 500,000 square meters area. Those sites were operational for about two years and during that period extensive looting of sand and stones worth millions of dinars took place from the quarries.