Customs fail to auction unclaimed goods

The General Administration of Customs failed to auction more than 170 containers, 100 types of goods, and 31 vehicles that had been lying unclaimed, or with duties unpaid, for over the maximum storage period of 90 days in customs yards.

According to documents from oversight bodies, some of these goods were stored in various storage yards of the customs for more than eight years, occupying a huge area in customs storage facilities and losing the income that such facilities would have generated. Moreover, the majority of goods can now no longer be sold. Oversight bodies said that this was a clear violation of the articles of the relevant law and the Ministry of Finance’s resolutions in this regard.

The documents also show that various goods have been found stored inside salon vehicles and half-lorries inside the containers in Shuwaikh Port for more than seven years. Also, one of the companies is being accused of not paying custom duties to the tune of KD1.96 million for the goods it imported, as well as fines which range from minimum of KD3.924 million to maximum of KD42.534 million.

The document called on the General Administration of Customs needs to enforce the oversight regulations, and follow-up inspection procedures on imported goods, while ensuring that importers provide the country-of-origin documents due to repeated cases of evasion to pay customs duties.