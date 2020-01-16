Dare to Leap for the Young – realme officially launched in UAE

realme, the fastest growing smartphone brand, announces its official entry into UAE with three premium products: realme X2 Pro – 64MP Quad Camera Full-Speed Flagship, realme 5 Pro – 48MP Quad Camera SpeedMaster, and realme C2 – Entry-Level King with mega display and mega battery. With realme X2 Pro and 5 Pro, the brand will bring Leap-to-Quad-Camera experience.

Inspired by Dare-to-Leap spirit, realme has made it to the TOP 7 in 18 months and has already achieved 25 million users since its founding in May 2018. UAE has significant influence over the world, also is one of the most tech-advanced markets, especially in the 5G network era. realme sees great opportunities here for a tech company, and all ready to disrupt UAE.

realme comes to UAE with a strong strategy of three products for the different price range. Each one with the aim to appeal its own target: realme 5 Pro, the SpeedMaster, realme X2 Pro, the first truly affordable flagship in the market and realme C2, the entry-level quality king.

realme 5 Pro is a SpeedMaster priced at AED 699 onwards. It combines outstanding performance and beautiful design to make a powerful mark in the mid-range. It features 48 MP Quad Camera, Snapdragon 712 AIE Mobile Platform – that improves comprehensive performance by 10%- and 20W VOOC Flash Charge 3.0., becoming the best choice for the young. It also features a 6.3-inch FHD screen (2340×1080) which offers a wider and clearer vision with the elegant “dewdrop design”.

realme X2 Pro, the brand´s Full Speed Flagship arrives with the aim of becoming realme’s truly flagship model. It combines speed, power and performance, with a very attractive design. With Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform -that ensures a powerful performance- its 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge -that can be fully charged in 35 minutes- and a 90hz refresh rate screen –that will give users a totally fast and immersive experience. realme X2 Pro will become one of the most competitive flagships in the market. It also features 64MP Quad Camera with -for the first time in UAE- a 20X hybrid zoom with a 115º wide-angle, a telephoto lens and a portrait lens. It is available with 12G+128G, starting from AED 1,799.

realme C2, the entry-level king, is of 4000mAh battery and 6.1” HD+ display. With 19.5:9 display, the screen body ratio, reach up to 89.35%. With the mega display, you could more enjoy the fun of gaming and video. The realme C2 is priced at AED 399 onwards.

Josef Wang, President of realme Middle East and Africa, said on the event: “We are very happy to be launching this whole portfolio of products in UAE. Following our motto, Dare to leap we arrive in UAE –and GCC- hoping to provide young consumers with more surprising products within at each price range, and exceed their expectations, whether in design, performance, or quality. We want to offer a full range of dare-to-leap experiences in terms of performance, design, quality and service realme is committed to leap for the future with UAE together, bringing Quad-Camera experience for everyone. Also, we will soon introduce 5G and AIoT (AI + IoT) products to be a tech popularizer.”

To be a tech popularizer, realme will continue to encourage the young in UAE to pursue their dreams, just like it did in many markets. Believing changing the world doesn’t need seniority, realme launched “Proud to Be Young: realme Design Contest” and “Shot on realme Global Contest”, aiming to help the young show their talents and inspiration all over the world.

As tech-trendy, realme dare to leap for everyone

As a Tech-Trendy Brand, realme always make all endeavours to build products based on the real needs of the young. It focuses on performance, design and quality. All efforts are made by realme to bring cutting-edge technology into each price segment. It is the first to bring the combination of 64MP Quad Camera + 50W SuperVOOC + 90Hz Ultra Smooth Screen into Emirates.

It keeps quality as its lifeline, successfully maintaining our repair rate at an extremely low level. realme will also provide 360 degree after-sales for all consumers with 9 service centres in 6 cities. Never compromising on stylish taste, realme cooperate with the world’s leading experts favoured by the young, like Eddie Opara, the partner and chief designer of Pentagram, and a TOP design master Naoto Fukasawa. In January, it launched a series of lifestyle accessories withe Classic Blue, the Pantone Color of 2020.

UAE is one of the most promising markets in the world and for realme. realme will invest more to cooperate with local operators and partners to bring consumer here the technology of the future that integrates intelligence, strong performance and stylish design

Prices

Prices, configurations and availability

Model Color Flash Sale Price realme X2 Pro Lunar White AED 1,799 only for Flash Sale at 18:00, Jan. 13 AED 1,999 (12+256G) realme 5 Pro Crystal Green Sparkling Blue AED 699 only for Flash Sale at 10:00, Jan. 15 for 4G+128G AED 799 (4+128GB) AED 899 (8+128GB) realme C2 Diamond Blue Diamond Black / AED 399 (2+32GB) AED 499 (3+64GB)

Availability:

realme X2 Pro will only be available on Amazon.ae

realme 5 Pro: 4+128G only for Amazon.ae; and 8+128G will both be on offline and online.

realme C2 are all available online and offline with 2+32G and 3+64G.