DDI inaugurates the 1st Kuwait Obesity Academy

Dasman Diabetes Institute (DDI), founded by Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, has recently inaugurated the Kuwait Obesity Academy.

This Academy, in collaboration with the World Obesity Federation (WOF), is the first event in Kuwait offering a certification in ‘Obesity Management’.

Kuwait hosted the biggest training session of its kind ever held by the WOF back in April 2019 chaired by the WOF President Professor Donna Ryan and Dr. Ebaa Al Ozairi, Chief Medical Officer at DDI. The Strategic Centre for Obesity Professional Education (SCOPE) School programme generated unprecedented interest in Kuwait, attracting healthcare specialists from across the Gulf who shared new ideas and experiences to help tackle rising obesity levels in the region.

Kuwait now is the first country in the Gulf to deliver structured training to graduate health care professionals from the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Obesity Management. This is a highly skilled course delivered within the span of three months with blended learning and observed training – from December 2019 until March 2020 directed by Dr. Ebaa Al Ozairi and has attracted world-renowned international speakers.

During the inauguration, Dr. Qais Al Duwairi, Director-General of DDI, mentioned: “DDI is proud of this achievement, as it is the primary institute in Kuwait for diabetes research, treatment and community awareness, and it continues to direct its efforts towards achieving its mission together with the World Obesity Federation by establishing the KUWAIT OBESITY ACADEMY, which is dedicated to delivering the latest in the medical management of obesity”.