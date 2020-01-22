Death sentence confirmed on Kuwaiti for killing child

The death sentence pronounced by the Court of Appeals on a Kuwaiti man for beating and torturing a child to death in a vehicle, has been upheld by the Court of Cassation presided over by Judge Ahmad Al-Ajeel.The mother of the child was also sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor.

Case papers indicate that in early August 2018, the mother of the child called the Operations Room of the Ministry of Interior to report that her child had become motionless after a fall. Paramedics and security personnel rushed to the scene and found suspicious signs of beating and torture on the body of the young girl. This led to further investigation which revealed that mother was accompanied by a male friend who had beaten her daughter until she succumbed to her injuries.

The Public Prosecutor proved to the court that the Kuwaiti man had proposed to the child’s mother that her daughter should be killed because of the circumstances of her disability, indicating the child was preventing them from enjoying their life.

The man had promised to marry her and have other children instead if they pulled off the dastardly act. The prosecution pointed out that the man asked the woman to bring the child and hold her in the lap while he tortured and beat her for an hour with all his strength despite the child was less than five years old. He then hit her on the window pane of the vehicle, which shattered partially by the force of the strike.

It stated that, in agreement with the mother, they burned the child’s hand twice, using the cigarette lighter of her vehicle, while she held her tight to restrict any resistance throughout her torture and pain.

The prosecution reiterated that the defendant, after subjecting the child to torture and severe beatings, took her home from Sharq and tried to hide the crime by washing her, changing her clothes, covering her with a blanket, and claiming that she fell and sustained injuries.