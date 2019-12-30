Deportees beat fingerprint scans to return

Several expatriates have in recent weeks been arrested for entering the country after being deported earlier, despite having their fingerprints recorded at the time of deportation.

Investigation by the General Administration of Residence Affairs at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has revealed that a number of deported expatriates managed to re-enter the country with ‘help’ from unidentified people working in the ministry. The ‘helpers’ apparently destroyed the fingerprint record of the deportee, which enabled the person to avoid detection at the immigration counter and enter the country on a new visa.

Some deportees arriving on a new visa even have gone to the extent of mutilating their fingers in an attempt to change their fingerprints. Most of those arrested for entering the country by faking their fingerprints have since been deported again, but this time around, instead of their fingerprints, biometric facial and eye scans have been recorded to ensure they do not return.

It was not clear whether the ministry had identified and arrested the inside ‘helpers’ or whether they were still around and could tamper with the new facial records.