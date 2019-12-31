Despite higher oil prices, budget deficit soars

Records show that in the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2019-2020 the budget recorded a deficit of KD2.5 billion, before deductions to the Future Generations Fund (FGF).

The period from April to November 2019 witnessed revenues of KD11.5 billion and expenses totalling KD14 billion. Adding the 10 percent of revenues mandated by law to be set aside for the FGF, the total deficit in the period rises to KD3.65 billion.

The figures also show that the fiscal deficit jumped by over KD2 billion in the last three months till the end of November, which was around four times the deficit of KD488.2 million recorded in the first five months of the fiscal year 2019-202.

The deficit comes despite oil prices averaging US$64 during the first eight months of the fiscal year, which was higher than the corresponding period in the last fiscal year.