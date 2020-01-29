Doctor threatened by Kuwaiti patient

A Kuwaiti man has been taken into custody by the police for insulting and threatening to stab a doctor at Adan Hospital

The incident is said to have occurred when the Kuwaiti barged into the doctor’s room while he was examining a patient and demanded to be treated first. The doctor asked the man to leave the room and wait his turn outside. This led to the man insulting and threatening the doctor.

The hospital authorities summoned the police and the Kuwaiti was arrested for attempting to attack a government employee on duty.

There have been a series of attacks against doctors and medical staff by patients or their relatives, who either believe they were not provided the right treatment or that they were denied the priority in treatment that came with their sense of entitlement as a citizen.