Domestic labor offices need to register with PAM

Owners of domestic labor recruitment offices in the country or their legal representatives will have to sign domestic labor contracts with the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM).

A new notification to this effect has been circulated to all domestic labor recruitment offices. The new rule also stipulates that either the owner of the office license or the legal representative must visit the authority in case the company is summoned for dealing with complaints submitted by, or about, the domestic workers. It affirmed that this step is as per circular No. 2/2020 regarding contracts for domestic employment and rules of the laws.