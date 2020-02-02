Domestic recruitment agencies warned of infringing laws

Owners of domestic labor recruitment agencies need to abide by provisions of Law No. 68/2015 to avoid being penalized and having their offices closed down for periods ranging from three to six months, said the spokesperson for Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) and Director of Public Relations Department, Aseel Al-Mizyad

She revealed that the director in charge of the domestic labor department at PAM has so far taken administrative measures against five recruitment agencies for violating Article 24 of Labor Law 6/2015 .

She explained that a three-month suspension is given to agencies that do not contact PAM when summoned for a violation, while a six-month closure is meted out if the agency signs employment contracts in violation of the provisions approved by PAM’s department of domestic labor.