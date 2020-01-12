Drivers of older model small vehicles to be denied residence renewal

Labor Department in the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) is said to be launching procedures designed to reject the renewal of work permits for drivers of old model small transport vehicles.

The move by the labor department is aimed at controlling the number of drivers employed in transportation companies. The new procedures will result in the residences of drivers registered with transportation companies not being renewed if they drive small vehicles that are older than 2011 models.

Since the residence nor the driving licenses mentions the model or make of vehicle that the driver is using, it is not clear how PAM intends to apply this new law. In the meantime, the authorities clarified that the residences of those driving heavy vehicles and machinery would not be impacted by the new procedures, since most of such vehicles are not new and usually are expensive.

Transportation company owners are perturbed by the new decision as they would incur huge expenses to renew their vehicle fleet.