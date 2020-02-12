Drug seizure at Kuwait Airport

An Indian and a Kuwaiti arriving separately at terminals T4 and T5 of Kuwait International Airport were arrested by customs officials after they were found to be carrying narcotics.

The Kuwaiti, who arrived on a flight from an European country, was found in possession of hashish, which he claimed was for his personal use.Meanwhile, the baggage of the Indian was found to contain 259 sachets of narcotics weighing around 1.5 kilos

Both men with their contraband have been referred to the relevant authorities for further action..