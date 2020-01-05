Dubai Duty Free crosses another milestone

As 2019 drew to a close, Dubai Duty Free (DDF) notched another record on 26 December with sales during the year crossing the US$2 billion mark.

The record second big B crossing event took place when Indian nationals Neeraj Sati and his wife, traveling back to Mumbai with their family after celebrating Christmas with relatives in Dubai, purchased items worth AED348 from Concourse D. Officials from Dubai Duty Free presented the family with DDF gift cards worth $2,000 to mark the milestone sales.

Speaking about the achievement, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, Colm McLoughlin, said: “The year 2019 has been a good one for Dubai Duty Free, we have invested in a number of major refurbishments across the retail operation, and it is fantastic to have achieved the $2 billion figure well before the end of the year.”