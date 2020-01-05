Durra company fails to realize its objective

The Durra Company was established three years ago with government blessings to facilitate the recruiting of domestic helpers from abroad at competitive prices so as to meet the aspirations of the citizens.

However, three years down the line, the company has apparently failed to fulfill its objectives, with citizens still being forced to approach private domestic-worker recruitment offices to meet their needs, often at exorbitant prices.

Many citizens are still not aware of the company or its whereabouts and the company’s promises to provide domestic workers at a cost of KD400 have never been realized and it has failed to effectively compete with private domestic labor offices. For instance, while private labor offices hire at least 150 Filipino domestic helpers each month, the Durra company has been able to recruit only around 15 workers.

Moreover, the company has not been able to supply workers from other countries and is limited to workers from India, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.