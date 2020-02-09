Temperatures expected to drop in Kuwait

There will be an imminent drop in temperatures in Kuwait, as well as dust and strong winds which is likely to cause low visibility, predicted the Kuwait Control and Meteorological Center (KCMC) on Sunday.

According to the forecast, the weather is likely to improve as the day goes on, but the temperature is expected to drop on Monday. The western region of the country will possibly have temperatures decreasing to zero degrees Celsius while the highest temperature in the rest of Kuwait will possibly fall between 10 to 14 degrees Celsius.

The northwesterly winds will reach speeds of 20 to 50 kmph, and the cold weather is likely to continue until Thursday when temperatures are expected to rise.