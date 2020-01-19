DWC celebrates Africa Day

Diplomatic Women’s Committee (DWC), a group comprising female ambassadors and spouses of ambassadors in Kuwait, organized Africa Day at the Yarmouk Cultural Centre on 18 January.A large gathering of DWC members, members of the African community and other nationals, and well-wishers attended the event.

Africa Day celebrations, which underlined the history, culture and heritage of various countries of the African continent, also explored the past and present of the continent and its people. Exhibits presented on the occasion featured an array of traditional African products, handicrafts, decorations, various instruments, and clothing among others.

As part of the exhibition, performers in traditional African costumes performed songs and dances of the continent.