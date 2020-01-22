EduVoyage to propel students to Expo 2020 Dubai

EduVoyage, the educational travel arm of ITL World, one of the leading travel management companies in the region, showcased its collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai at the 32nd Principals’ Conference held under the aegis of the Gulf Council of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Representative principals from CBSE affiliated schools in the Gulf region attended the 4-day annual meet in the picturesque pink city of Jaipur from 4 to 7 January.

“This conference is a great platform for senior academia to interact, explore new ideas and share their experiences, thereby giving Indian students residing in the GCC the benefit of cutting-edge teaching concepts and trends in this fast-paced age of technology,” said Shaik Shibli, Head of Marketing, EduVoyage.

During the conference, the EduVoyage team revealed their planned programs designed to drive a massive global student and youth audience to Expo 2020 Dubai during the six-month event. EduVoyage is an authorized ticket reseller for the Expo 2020 Dubai, touted as ‘the greatest show in the world’, and designed to bring together nations and international organizations on one platform to share knowledge and to showcase debuting breakthroughs and technology which will promote collaboration in global education, creative innovation and social progress.

EduVoyage signed an agreement with Expo 2020 Dubai to collaborate and promote Expo 2020 Dubai from an educational perspective. On his part, Su Ramanathan, Director, Destination Marketing, at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “The leadership of Expo 2020 Dubai and the UAE have always believed that the youth are the heart of the Expo — they are an important part of our visitor group. With seven subject-themed, curated educational tours, the Expo 2020 Student Programme will offer every student the opportunity to broaden their horizons by making the world their classroom. We are delighted to be collaborating with Edu Voyage as one of our Authorised Ticket Resellers to bring this experience to life for students from around the world.”