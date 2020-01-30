Egypt introduces plan to prevent forged employment contracts

A plan to prevent the forgery or manipulation of employment contracts of the Egyptian community in Kuwait was revealed by the Head of the Egyptian Labor Office in Kuwait, Ahmad Ibrahim.

He revealed that the recent linking of Labor Office in Kuwait and the department tasked to verify employment contracts with the Ministry of Manpower in Egypt would lead to the prevention of visa trading and manipulation of employment contracts.

Pointing out that a registration code would be affixed to each page of the contract, Mr. Ibrahim explained that this registration code, which includes all relevant information pertaining to the contract, such as the name of employer, worker, profession, and agreed salary, as well as other matters stipulated in the contract, would be sent daily to Egypt by email.