Emerging economy debt build-up at record levels in 2018, says World Bank

The World Bank has warned that debt accumulation in emerging and developing economies has risen to record levels amounting to US$ 55 trillion in 2018. The figure is the “largest, fastest, and most broad-based” since the 1970s, read a study by the global lender of over 100 countries.

Debt-to-GDP ratio in these countries rose 54 percentage points to 168 percent since 2010, it said. The World Bank went on to urge policymakers to take prompt action to bolster economic policies in the face of financial shocks. “The size, speed, and breadth of the latest debt wave should concern us all,” World Bank President David Malpass said.

“It underscores why debt management and transparency need to be top priorities for policymakers, so they can increase growth and investment and ensure that the debt they take on contributes to better development outcomes for the people.”