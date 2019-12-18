Employee charges minister of favoritism

An employee has filed a report against the Minister of State for Housing Welfare and two other officials to the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (NAZAHA).

The minister and officials have been accused of misusing their authority, and showing a lack of justice in appointment of candidates for supervisory and leading positions.

In his complaint the employee charged that the minister recently nominated an employee to a leading position in Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) without conducting tests intended for such positions, adding that the employee who was nominated to the leading position was not qualified for the post of head of department.