Engineer in jail for fraud

An engineer working for Kuwait Municipality has been jailed for committing fraud by falsifying specifications of a real estate property that was to be demolished.

Acquitting the landlord of the real estate, who was accused of being an accomplice to the fraud, the Criminal Court solely sentenced the ‘engineer’ to three years and four months in jail.

According to the case files, the Public Prosecution charged the defendant and others with forgery of official documents related to specifications of a property in Hawally Governorate and attempted to implicate the landlord in the fraud. However, the court found only the engineer guilty of the crime and set the others free