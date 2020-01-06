Entertainment City in limbo, 14 other tourism projects completed

In response to a parliamentary query by MP Ali Al-Deqbasi on the closure of Entertainment City owned by the Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC), and whether there were contracts signed for its development and reopening, Minister of Finance, Maryam Al-Aqeel stated that a decision was issued by the TEC board of directors to close the entertainment city following a report on the dilapidated state of its equipment and games.

Clarifying on this, Minister Al-Aqeel stated that the Ministry of Finance only had a supervisory role on the TEC, which allowed it to monitor and follow up the implementation of the contract signed on 28/4/2009 between the two parties.

She added that a specialized agency had been set up to prepare economic, market and environmental studies on the viability of Entertainment City, and to draw up a complete restructuring plan. However, last year, decision 25/2019 issued by the Council of Ministers mandated the relevant authorities to transfer the land allocated for Entertainment City project to the Amiri Diwan.

Minister Al-Aqeel also clarified that similar decisions were issued by the concerned bodies to transfer some facilities allocated and licensed for the TEC for the use by other entities. She pointed out that TEC did not close down any project for maintenance, but that they were in fact closed for other reasons, including judicial dispute. She added there are plans to carry out comprehensive development of TEC facilities according to a planned comprehensive strategy.

It was also disclosed that around 14 projects by the Touristic Enterprises Company have been fully completed so far and that only one project in Shaab Park, for which the contract was signed on 25 October, 2018 has progressed slowly, with barely one percent completed.

The completed projects include Messilah Beach, Aqeela Beach, Ras Al-Ard Club, various resting areas in Nuwaiseeb, Al-Sabahiya Park, Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh Garden, Yacht Club, Khiran Park, Entertainment City, Fahaheel Marine Club, development of seafront and land (1, 2) “Balajat”, and the development of Kuwait Towers and the Green Island.