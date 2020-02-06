Entertainment City project development in initial stage

Kuwait’s ministers in the Amiri Diwan attended the first preliminary meeting on 4 February to discuss the progress in the development of the Entertainment City project, according to informed sources.

The closing date of the bidding period from companies for the licensing, development, operating, maintenance and investment in the new Entertainment City was extended from February 27 to 2 May, 2020.

The stipulations state that the bidding is open to specialized local and international companies under the mentioned terms of bidding, and does not allow for alternative offers.

The local or international companies interested in posing their bids must fully sample the site of a total area of 2.570 million square meters with a clear view of the northern coastline. The world-class entertainment city will be built, with bids for planning, developing, accomplishing, operating, maintaining, utilizing and investment.

A state-of-the-art amusement park, water facilities and an integrated entertainment complex will be built in line with the highest international standards. The Amiri Diwan had previously noted that the new entertainment city project will adhere to the New Kuwait 2035 vision, which is considered of particular importance at the national level. The project will support and diversify the sources of economic income in the country, as well as contribute to revitalizing the cultural, entertainment and tourism sectors in Kuwait. The project is considered one of the largest projects of this type in the region.