Entry ban on Chinese and people who visited China recently

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said that it is continuing strict health security measures at Kuwait International Airport to deal with inbound passengers arriving from China and other countries in East Asia, in view of the deadly coronavirus infection in that region.

A decision has been taken to deny entry to any Chinese and to people who have visited China in the past two weeks, even if they hold a valid residence permit, said the DGCA. The decision states that anyone who holds Chinese or Hong Kong nationality, or who has visited China or Hong Kong in the past two weeks will be forbidden to enter Kuwait.

The decision has been implemented with a view to preserving the health security of the country and will remain in place until further notice.