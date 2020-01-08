Exhilarating Winter Carnival at ILOA

Winter carnival, the fun and frolic annual event of Indian Learners Own Academy (ILOA) was organized on the school premises on 13 December, 2019. The anticipated occasion commenced with lighting of the lamp by Honourable Chairman D. K. Sharma and reverential Principal, Asha Sharma.

The release of colorful balloons marked the inauguration of the carnival. The school grounds was filled with eager crowds on the school premises to experience a day of fun, frolic and friendship. Variety of game stalls had been put up with punch lines on attractive posters. The students and teachers geared up enthusiastically displaying various game stalls like ‘Hit the Pyramid’ , “Darts Game”, Henna, Face Painting and much more. An array of mouth-watering delicacies such as bhelpuri, Chaat, Pizza and yummy pop-corn were available at the food courts. The fun section saw a variety of entertainment like inflators, train rides and other such attractions which allowed the younger ones enjoyed a lot. DJ was the main attractions for the senior ones. Clothing, shoes and accessories stalls were organized. The highlight of the entire event was ‘Talent Show’ where the students showcased their talents.

The thrilling events of the day came to an end when everyone waited with exhilarated breath for the raffle ticket draw. An array of raffle draws and exciting prizes ensured an unforgettable time for everyone.