Expat laborers-only clinic opens in Al-Shadadiya

A medical facility accepting only expatriate laborers opened in Al-Shadadiya, Kuwait, on Wednesday, as part of a new healthcare plan that includes renovations of hospitals and clinics across the country, said an official on Wednesday. The facility represents an effort on the Kuwaiti health ministry’s part towards broad healthcare reforms, said Dr. Mohammad Awaidha, the director of Al-Farwaniya medical area.

The clinic, constructed on 217 square meters area, will begin accepting only foreign residents of the central Kuwaiti district, who number 600, according to Dr. Hussain Al-Mutairi, the director of primary care in the area. The facility will be open all week long from 09:00 am to 09:00 pm local time, except on official holidays, he added.