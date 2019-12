An expatriate has been sentenced to 20 months in prison with hard labor, as well as a fine of KD1,000 and deportation at the end of his jail-term for misusing his mobile phone.

The Court of Cassation delivered the sentence against an expatriate who was arrested by the security personnel from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) after he allegedly posted threatening messages against the ambassadors of the United States and the United Kingdom in Kuwait, on his Instagram account.