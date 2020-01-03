Expenditure for Kuwaiti tourists reach $16 billion abroad in 2019

Kuwaiti citizens spent nearly $16.5 billion on overseas travel during the 2018-19 period, reported Arab Times, citing the quarterly figures of Central Bank of Kuwait.

The expenditure figures include students studying abroad and also medical tourism, but the lion’s share went into tourism, entertainment, airfare and accommodation expenses abroad, it stated.

As per the CBK statistics, the overseas spending by the Kuwaitis in 2018 was about $14.8 billion.

Last year, there had been a 10% growth in spending by the citizens abroad, it added.

Sources said that these tremendous spending figures is related to certain segments of Kuwaitis who love to travel. But it is worth noting that other Kuwaitis have been following the trend due to high purchasing power that has boosted travel and tourism industry, stated the report.

As per the Central Bank of Kuwait statistics, there had been a 37% jump in the spending over the last three years, it added.