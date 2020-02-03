Fake news originators and spreaders to get jail terms

People apparently will go to any length to get a few ‘likes’ or ‘follows’ on their social media sites. Posting attention-grabbing news, with headlines designed to garner clicks and likes, appears to be the aim of many on social media. The result is the alarming spread of fake news through social media platforms.

Each time the government has only reacted to such fake news, without taking any effective proactive measures to curb such actions for fear of being accused of curtailing the much vaunted ‘freedom of speech’.

Now that coronavirus infections are in the news, the scourge of fake-news on coronavirus is spreading on social media platforms. In recent days, there have been claims on social media of cases of coronavirus infection reported in Kuwait and that several people have been hospitalized.

The government has responded by saying that strict measures will be taken against those posting such messages, as well as those who spread such news by retweeting or forwarding such posts to others. But, in the rush to be the first to spread the ‘fake’ news and grab a few likes, social media users often disregard the warnings by authorities, as they know that nothing serious will arise from such government admonishments.

The authorities clearly need to act swiftly, and resolutely, to stamp out purveyors of fake news, as well as those spreading it. Enforcing severe punishment, including jail terms, on social media offenders is a good place to start.

Meanwhile, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mustafa Redha has categorically denied any case of coronavirus in the country and affirmed that hospitals in the country are fully prepared and equipped to deal with any coronavirus infections should the need arise.