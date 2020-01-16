Visit visas to be liberalized for Hala festival

With ‘Hala February’ Festival and the national holidays coming up, the residence affairs departments in all Kuwaiti governorates have been instructed to facilitate the issuance of visit visas for those who plan to bring in their families to be part of the celebrations.

Hundreds of visit visa transactions have been approved so far, however, citizens of some countries who wish to come to Kuwait to take part in the celebrations will still need the approval of the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh.