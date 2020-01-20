Farewell reception held for departing Malta Ambassador

Senegal’s Ambassador and Dean of Arab Diplomatic Corps H.E. Abdou Lahad Mbacke hosted a farewell reception in honor of outgoing Ambassador of Malta H.E. Patrick Cole at the end of his tenure. In attendance at the event were members of the diplomatic corps, special invitees and well-wishers.

During the event, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel on 19 January, the Dean Ambassador Mbacke praised the Malta Ambassador’s noteworthy contributions to building relations between Kuwait, Malta, and also to the entire diplomatic fraternity in Kuwait. He wished him all the very best in their future. On behalf of his colleagues, the Ambassador presented a memento to mark the occasion.