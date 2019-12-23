Fatma Al-Qadiri – Kuwaiti musician with global status

Kuwaiti musician Fatma Al-Qadiri is an outstanding musician who has received multiple international accolades for her work. In a statement to KUNA late Monday, Al-Qadiri said she is working hard to perform her music in international events. Her name is enlisted in the French Lumieres Award for her music in the movie ‘Atlantics’. The film is a 2019 internationally co-produced supernatural romantic drama directed by Mati Diop. It was selected to compete for the Palme d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Al-Qadiri composed music for the film. She said that she was honored in the Carthage Film Festival last October and received the ‘best musician in a movie’ award. She is interested in exploring the impact of war and western aspects of other cultures through her work.

Al-Qadiri was born in 1981 in Senegal to a Kuwaiti diplomat and writer, and Thuraya Al-Baqsami, an internationally acclaimed artist and writer. She moved to Kuwait with her family at age two and, at age seventeen, Al Qadiri graduated from high school in Kuwait and went on to pursue a college education in the United States.