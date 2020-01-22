Finance Minister states Kuwait’s economy is solid

Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs Mariam Al-Aqeel strongly denied a statement attributed to her on payments’ reduction. Al-Aqeel made her remarks on Wednesday in response to a request by National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim and MPs regarding the statement attributed to her about Kuwaiti economy and salaries.

Stressing that the Kuwaiti economy is solid, she explained that the budget figures is estimated and the budget deficit is estimated, and with regard to the final account, its numbers are actual, and the deficits recorded in it are actual, calling on the parliament to give her the opportunity to provide more clarification regarding this issue.