Finance ministry launches online tax guarantee refund

Kuwait and GCC companies and individuals will now be able to get an online refund certificate for the income tax guarantees that they had paid on winning contracts from government entities said the Ministry of Finance.

The ministry explained that the new service, which was launched on 18 January, will enable those who have their income tax guarantees withheld by government bodies, as stipulated by articles 37 and 38 of the income tax decree number 3/1955 amended by law number 2/2008, will now be able to obtain a refund certificate by visiting the online site.

The ministry stressed that the new service is aimed at facilitating procedures and automating them upon direct instructions from the Cabinet. The finance ministry’s assistant undersecretary for tax and financial affairs Aseel Al-Munaifi said the certificate will be delivered via email without having to check in with the ministry.