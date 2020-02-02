First International Investment Forum to take place in Tashkent

The capital of Uzbekistan will host the first Tashkent International Investment Forum from 5-6 March, 2020.

The forum will serve as an exclusive platform aimed at bringing together more than 1500 heads of foreign and national business, investors, exporters and representatives of international mass media.

The event is being held by the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Agenda of the forum will feature discussions within several tracks. Among them are “Openness for Business”, “Deepening Regional Ties” and “Utilizing Technological Innovations”. Forum organizer: Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Registration for the upcoming event is available via the following link: http://www.tiif.uz/en/