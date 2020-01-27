Fishermen Union objects to MoCI contract clauses

Certain clauses in the new Charter on fish auctions published by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s (MoCI) recently have come in for criticism by the Kuwait Fishermen Union.

Expressing the Union’s strong rejection of certain articles in the executive charter on fish auctions, the Chairman of Kuwait Fishermen Union, Thaher Al-Suwayyan, said that the union’s reservations and remarks on these clauses had been ignored by the MoCI.

He pointed out that the MoCI’s instructions to pay the auction deposit using K-Net will be difficult to implement and cause confusion in the fish market, without elaborating on the specific difficulties. Al-Suwayyan also urged MoCI to amend its regulations concerning the minimum weight of auctioned fish, the fee collected per auctioned kilo, and the clause determining the share for consumers, restaurants and companies after the auctions and not before them.