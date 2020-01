The upcoming holidays for the National and Liberation Days in February will be from Tuesday, 25 February to Saturday, 29 February, with official work resuming on Sunday 01 March.

The intervening workday on Thursday, 27 February will be considered a holiday, as per decision and amendments to Law No. 4/1979 issued on 22 July, 1979, which states that any working day that falls between a public holiday and the weekend, will be considered a holiday.