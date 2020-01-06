Five Egyptians arrested for assault

Operations Room of the Ministry of Interior sent police and paramedics to a site after reports came in of a fight in the area.

On arriving at the incident spot, paramedics rushed an unidentified young man who was lying there wounded and bleeding to Mubarak Al-Kabir Hospital, where he had to undergo an emergency operation to close the gaping wound in his head.

The victim, on recovery, identified the men who had attacked him and gave police directions to their address. Following the victim’s complaint, security personnel arrested five Egyptians who confessed that they had assaulted the victim over a financial dispute.