The 71st Republic Day of India will be celebrated at the Indian Embassy premises at Daiya Area, Gulf Road, on Sunday, 26 January, 2020. The unfurling of the National Flag will take place at 08:30 am, followed by the singing of the National Anthem. Also, school children from Indian schools in Kuwait will present a few patriotic songs. All Indian nationals, People of Indian origin and friends of India in Kuwait are cordially invited to attend.